Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking Hola Mohalla:

“Today, we join the many Sikhs in British Columbia and around the world who will celebrate the beginning of Hola Mohalla.

“The three-day festival is a time for communal meals, prayer and religious songs, as well as lively, colourful processions, including displays of Gatka, the traditional Sikh form of self-defence martial arts.

“On behalf of all British Columbians, I wish a joyous festival to everyone celebrating Hola Mohalla.”