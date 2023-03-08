Royal York Property Management Launches Efficient Online Portal for Property Owners
Royal York Property Management launches a secure online portal, making it to be one of the cutting-edge solutions for both tenants and property owners.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal York Property Management ("Royal York") is offering a secure online portal, making it to be one of the cutting-edge solutions for both tenants and property owners. The owner portal is a useful tool for landlords that enables easier and effective leasing and property management procedures. Royal York Property Management, which manages $7.8 billion+ in assets, has made a significant impact on the Canadian rental market by offering top-notch services and maximizing the outcomes of tenant placement and property management. Royal York has always been able to provide both property owners and tenants with the best services for over 12 years and their commitment to offering the best care to their property owners and tenants has not stopped.
Landlords can effectively manage their active listings and modify their preferences through the online portal. Property assessments conducted by our team members will be available for review, providing insight into the state of the property and compliance with Ontario's regulations. This professional perspective can help landlords understand the rental market and ensure that their property is valued appropriately. Landlords can access tenant applications, review documents, and communicate with their Account Manager. They can also request additional information and receive notifications of new applicants in real time. Additionally, landlords can submit maintenance requests for services such as renovations, cleaning, and painting, and keep track of existing work orders. As part of the Royal York family, landlords can take advantage of discounted rates on a variety of goods and services, including telephone, cable, internet, insurance, appliances, and furniture.
For properties that you already have under management with Royal York, you can keep track of the condition of your property through regular assessments done by our maintenance team, communicate with your dedicated Portfolio Manager, request any necessary maintenance, and keep track of your portfolio by having access to all statements, balances, leases, and outstanding amounts under your account.
Rent tracking and payment monitoring are two major advantages of the online tenant portal for property owners. To make sure that payments are completed on time, landlords may set up automatic rent reminders and simply monitor when rent has been paid. This facilitates the rent collection process and relieves landlords of the burden of managing paper records and pursuing unpaid rent.
Royal York’s owner portal is a useful tool for landlords that enables more easy and effective leasing and property management procedures.
