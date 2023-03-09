Broken Boundary Brewery Rebrands to Kalihi Beer, Focusing on Community Vitality
We are proud to take on the name Kalihi Beer. Kalihi is an amazing place to do business. We are surrounded by people who take pride in their work, in their families, and in their community.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broken Boundary Brewery, a local brewery in Kalihi, has officially rebranded as Kalihi Beer, with a renewed focus on increasing the vitality of their community. The name change is aimed at showing pride in the community they are doing business in and creating a place where good, hardworking people can find a place where they are respected.
Chris Cook, the head brewer and owner of Kalihi Beer, said, “We are proud to take on the name Kalihi Beer. Kalihi is an amazing place to do business. We are surrounded by people who take pride in their work, in their families, and in their community. We feel fortunate to be able to add a great brewery to the long list of amazing and historic businesses in this neighborhood.”
Kalihi Beer believes that a strong community is the key to a successful business. With this rebranding, they hope to create a gathering place for locals and visitors alike, showcasing the unique flavors of beer with dedication to tradition and innovation.
“We want to be a part of the community and help it grow,” Cook continued. “Our mission is to create a place where people can come together, enjoy a beer, and feel proud of the community they live in. We hope that by rebranding as Kalihi Beer, we can show our commitment to the people of Kalihi.”
Kalihi Beer will continue to serve their signature beers and a variety of food and will continue introducing new brews to their menu. The brewery will also offer a variety of events and promotions throughout the year, including Trivia Nights, live music, food specials, and cooking classes.
About Kalihi Beer
Formerly called Broken Boundary Brewery, Kalihi Beer is a craft brewery looking to improve the vitality of their communities. They are located at 740 Moowaa Street, Suite A, Honolulu, HI 96817, and is open 6 days a week. For more information about Kalihi Beer and their upcoming events, please visit their website at www.kalihibeer.com.
