Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,192 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,418 in the last 365 days.

Broken Boundary Brewery Rebrands to Kalihi Beer, Focusing on Community Vitality

Local Brewery Rebrands to Kalihi Beer to Support Community Vitality and Showcase Unique Flavors With Respect to Traditions.

We are proud to take on the name Kalihi Beer. Kalihi is an amazing place to do business. We are surrounded by people who take pride in their work, in their families, and in their community.”
— Chris Cook, Head Brewer & Owner
HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broken Boundary Brewery, a local brewery in Kalihi, has officially rebranded as Kalihi Beer, with a renewed focus on increasing the vitality of their community. The name change is aimed at showing pride in the community they are doing business in and creating a place where good, hardworking people can find a place where they are respected.

Chris Cook, the head brewer and owner of Kalihi Beer, said, “We are proud to take on the name Kalihi Beer. Kalihi is an amazing place to do business. We are surrounded by people who take pride in their work, in their families, and in their community. We feel fortunate to be able to add a great brewery to the long list of amazing and historic businesses in this neighborhood.”

Kalihi Beer believes that a strong community is the key to a successful business. With this rebranding, they hope to create a gathering place for locals and visitors alike, showcasing the unique flavors of beer with dedication to tradition and innovation.

“We want to be a part of the community and help it grow,” Cook continued. “Our mission is to create a place where people can come together, enjoy a beer, and feel proud of the community they live in. We hope that by rebranding as Kalihi Beer, we can show our commitment to the people of Kalihi.”

Kalihi Beer will continue to serve their signature beers and a variety of food and will continue introducing new brews to their menu. The brewery will also offer a variety of events and promotions throughout the year, including Trivia Nights, live music, food specials, and cooking classes.

About Kalihi Beer
Formerly called Broken Boundary Brewery, Kalihi Beer is a craft brewery looking to improve the vitality of their communities. They are located at 740 Moowaa Street, Suite A, Honolulu, HI 96817, and is open 6 days a week. For more information about Kalihi Beer and their upcoming events, please visit their website at www.kalihibeer.com.

Chris Cook
Kalihi Beer
+1 808-888-2404
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Broken Boundary Brewery Rebrands to Kalihi Beer, Focusing on Community Vitality

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more