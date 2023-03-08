TempStars Celebrates International Women’s Day, Every Day of the Year
The industry has really evolved for the better in that there are many more women practicing as dentists than there were when I entered the profession.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, salutes women in the dental industry today as part of International Women’s Day.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
Founded in 2015, TempStars has furthered the careers of more than 10,000 female dental professionals, ranging from dentists to hygienists to dental assistants, something Dr. James Younger, the founder and CEO of TempStars as well as a practicing dentist, takes great pride in.
“The industry has really evolved for the better in that there are many more women practicing as dentists than there were when I entered the profession,” said Dr. Younger. “At the same time, we are seeing more men joining the ranks of dental hygienists and assistants as an excellent professional option to support themselves and their families. It’s great to see more diversity and equality across the spectrum of roles in the dental profession.”
Even with these trends, women remain strongly represented among hygienists and dental assistants and have received substantial benefit from being able to embrace dental temping with an easy and predictable service like TempStars. In fact, TempStars has provided more than $18 million in earnings to dental hygienists and assistants in North America since the company was founded in 2015.
“The rapid growth of TempStars has enabled more and more women in dentistry to do things like start and operate side businesses, pursue entrepreneurial passions, further their education and support their families with a flexible, empowered lifestyle and great income,” said Dr. Younger. “We are proud to support dental professionals with those opportunities.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 17,000 dental professional members serving over 7,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
