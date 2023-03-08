Inaugural Library of Congress Film and Sound Festival Set to Gather Film Fans, Archivists and Authors in Celebration of Rare Silent and Sound Cinema

The Library of Congress National Audio-Visual Conservation Center announced today the inaugural Library of Congress Festival of Film and Sound, a new four-day film event celebrating the Library’s rich moving image and recorded sound collections. The festival will be held in association with AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center and will take place June 15 to 18 at the American Film Institute’s historic theater in Silver Spring, Maryland.

