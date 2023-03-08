The Portfolio Platform Raises a Record Breaking £1 million in 36 seconds

It's official - The Portfolio Platform (TPP) is ready for lift off. The next chapter for this fast growing business is upon us. The 2.5 year old disruptive fintech operation has just closed their first fundraising round, in record time.

One of the quickest raises in memory was the one conducted by the challenger Bank Monzo in 2016, where they raised 1m GBP in 96 seconds.

If you thought that was fast, how about the statistics behind TPP's fund raise:

* Within seconds they had met their 700K GBP target.

* Within 36 seconds they had raised over 1m GBP into their business.

* Within a day of the public raise TPP were 200% funded and their 50,000 share issue was fully allocated.

In a raise that defied even their own high expectations, TPP now has in their possession a 'growth pot' that if utilised correctly could assist the business to break down further barriers, and build a larger footprint in both the UK and globally.

Edward Davies (Co-founder TPP) made the following comments regarding the raise - 'For over a year now, we had been considering a capital injection into our business, but the traditional VC route just didn't seem like the right fit for a business like ours at this stage. Once we decided to offer equity to our loyal base of clients, the demand was extreme to say the least. We can't thank our initial investors enough, and it makes us proud to see how warmly received the official raise was both by our current clients, and the many new ones that we have met over the last couple of weeks. It's been an excellent experience for us, and one we'll remember for quite some time.'

His fellow founder Lane Clark made the following comments on their future growth plans -

'When we set out on this journey we wanted to empower investors and change how the world invests. By focusing on designing a market beating and cost friendly product, we hoped word would spread quickly.

2.5 years later, we couldn't be happier with our progress or the fact that we've helped 100's of clients in multiple countries. However, the real work starts here. It's time to scale up The Portfolio Platform, to implement many of the ideas we have in place, and to start to provide an alternative to investors globally. We're excited for this next phase.'

As a long time advocate of this business and their founders, we will watch future developments with interest.

