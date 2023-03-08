Outstanding Results in 2022 for PROSECCO DOC Consortium

More than 638,000,000 bottles were sold and Record-breaking growth occurred in the United States at 5.8 percent over 2021

The Prosecco DOC Consortium announced an increase in total Prosecco DOC production volume in 2022 with more than a proportional increase in sales value.

Production volume rose by 1.8 percent over 2021 and sales value increased by 11.5 percent over 2021, reaching 638.5 million bottles sold for an estimated total value of more than 3 billion euros.

For the first time, the export quota reached 81.2 percent, while the 2022 domestic consumption equaled 18.8 percent of total sales, confirming its position as the leading wine by consumption, nationally.

The 2022 harvest was a success in terms of quantity and quality, satisfying anticipated demand for 2023.These excellent results confirm the efficient planning and management of this world-renowned denomination.

In foreign markets, record-breaking growth occurred in the United States at 5.8 percent over 2021, overtaking the United Kingdom in terms of exported volumes by value, for the first time.

While today Italy consumes 120 million bottles of Prosecco DOC, the US is the top market for the denomination, with more than 134 million bottles imported in 2022.

The US is trailed by the UK, where volume increased 3.5 percent over 2021, importing 130 million bottles. Germany followed the UK growing by 2.8 percent and importing 46,000,000 bottles. France maintained its fourth position in terms of Prosecco DOC exports, registering a 19 percent increase in volume and a 30 percent increase in value.

In 2023, the Consortium will focus on defining the goals of the denomination as part of the project "#roadto2030," which will be introduced to the producers' network in the coming weeks, and will then be presented to all stakeholders.

About Prosecco DOC

Prosecco DOC wines come in Spumante (sparkling), Frizzante (semi-sparkling) and Tranquillo (still) varieties. The wines are made from mainly the Glera grape, native to North East Italy for thousands of years, and can be combined with a maximum of 15% of the following grapes: Verdiso, Bianchetta Trevigiana, Perera, Glera lunga, Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco, Pinot Grigio and Pinot Nero. Prosecco Frizzante and Spumante varieties get their famous bubbles using the Secondary Fermentation production method, bottled under high pressure after fermentation in bulk tanks called autoclaves, as opposed to the traditional method, which bypasses the autoclaves and is used for other sparkling wine varieties.

The end result is a brilliant straw yellow wine with fine, persistent perlage and aromas of white flowers, apple and pear. It is fresh and elegant on the palate with moderate alcoholic strength.

From August 11, 2020, the competent bodies (Italian Ministry of Agriculture) have allowed the production of Prosecco DOC Rosé, made from at least 85% Glera and 10-15% Pinot Nero only in the Spumante (sparkling) version and with the drier styles (from Brut Nature to Extra Dry). Prosecco DOC Rosé undergoes a longer second fermentation in the autoclaves (60 days as opposed to 30 days for Prosecco DOC), has a pale pink color and a fine and persistent perlage, and features aromas of white flowers, notes of apple and citrus, and scents of strawberry and raspberry.

For more information regarding Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé, visit http://www.casaprosecco.com.

