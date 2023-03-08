Statement by the Prime Minister on Holi

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Holi:

"Today, we join Hindu communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Holi.

"Also known as the Festival of Colours, Holi is a bright and joyous celebration to mark the end of winter and the arrival of spring, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. On this day, people gather in the streets to sing, dance, and splash coloured water and powders on one another. Families and friends will also spend quality time together, share seasonal delicacies, and look forward to new beginnings with optimism and hope.

"This happy occasion is an opportunity for everyone in Canada to celebrate the diversity that makes us strong and to recognize the many contributions that Hindu communities from coast to coast to coast have made and continue to make to our country.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating Holi good fortune, health, and a fun-filled festival.

"Holi Hai!"

