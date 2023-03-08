Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 378,876 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Prime Minister on Holi

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Holi:

"Today, we join Hindu communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Holi.

"Also known as the Festival of Colours, Holi is a bright and joyous celebration to mark the end of winter and the arrival of spring, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. On this day, people gather in the streets to sing, dance, and splash coloured water and powders on one another. Families and friends will also spend quality time together, share seasonal delicacies, and look forward to new beginnings with optimism and hope.

"This happy occasion is an opportunity for everyone in Canada to celebrate the diversity that makes us strong and to recognize the many contributions that Hindu communities from coast to coast to coast have made and continue to make to our country.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating Holi good fortune, health, and a fun-filled festival.

"Holi Hai!"

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/08/c8245.html

You just read:

Statement by the Prime Minister on Holi

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more