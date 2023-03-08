Tecton to Showcase Ketone Hydration at IHRSA, Unlocking New Workout Benefits

Steve Uria and Stacie Clark team up with Tecton™ as company ambassadors, championing its benefits at the annual San Diego fitness trade show

Monthly gym visits are on the rise, up 18% last March through August over the same period in 2019 — a sign that Americans are prioritizing fitness and opting for strength training. The inspiration for gym-goers to better themselves can be enhanced by an organic way to fuel their bodies and recover quicker.

Tecton™, a new multifunctional health beverage that contains nature's optimal fuel, ketones, provides fitness enthusiasts with nutritional energy that is metabolized more efficiently than sugar. Tecton™ will showcase its new product to over 6,000 fitness and wellness industry experts at the annual IHRSA conference in San Diego, California, March 20-22 at booth 735.

Tecton ambassadors and VIP trainers Steve Uria and Stacie Clark will be on hand at the conference. Uria is a fitness expert and founder of Switch Playground NYC, and Clark is a celebrity trainer and co-founder of TigerFit. They are among 15 professionals that have joined Tecton's ambassador program, composed of health, sports, and military experts looking to help people become the best versions of themselves.

"Tecton™ is a revolutionary beverage and an incredible asset for athletes and fitness-lovers who are looking for ways to step up their game," said Uria. "Unlike sugary sports drinks, Tecton™ is a multifunctional health drink that supports mental and physical performance."

Nature-identical ketones can increase endurance, improve mental focus, and support muscle recovery after strenuous activity. The non-carbonated beverage is sugar- and caffeine-free, and contains 10g of exogenous ketones, which fuel human cells more efficiently than glucose (sugar). Exogenous ketones also suppress appetite if consumed 30 minutes before a meal, and because they have no carbs, they can be consumed during a fast — you can drink Tecton to extend an intermittent fast.

"I'm so grateful that people like Steve and Stacie, who embody Tecton's purpose of helping people discover the extraordinary in themselves, use Tecton to help their clients level up their performance," said Udaiyan Jatar, co-founder and president of Tecton™. "Athletes of all levels can unleash their extraordinary potential and gain sports performance, recovery, and weight management benefits from the exogenous ketones contained in each can of Tecton."

Tecton™ will be available to sample on-site at IHRSA's booth 735, where attendees can work out with Uria and Clark. Tecton™ is accepting applications for fitness influencers to join our elite team of ambassadors. Learn more about the fitness benefits of Tecton's ketones and the differences between ketone and glucose metabolism.

About Tecton

Tecton is the world's first ketone hydration beverage that aims to help people discover the extraordinary within themselves. It contains a nature-identical ketone produced through a proprietary and natural enzymatic process. Tecton was founded by a former special forces combat medic and a beverage industry veteran with global experience. Tecton's mission is to leverage the power of business to improve the health and wellbeing of people. The company committed 1% of revenue to nonprofits that help disabled veterans put their lives back together. Learn more at tectonlife.com.

