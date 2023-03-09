Springing Back Into Festivities With An Easter Sunday & Mother's Day Brunch Buffet

Baltaire Restaurant's Exterior in Brentwood Baltaire Restaurant & Steakhouse's Interior Dining Room Purple Rain Cocktail at Baltaire Restaurant featuring Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Espolon Blanco tequila, hibiscus, pineapple and lime

Brentwood’s Baltaire steakhouse will be featuring an extravagant, family-friendly brunch buffet for both Easter & Mother’s Day.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES AMERICA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the spring season, Baltaire, the classic-meets-contemporary restaurant & steakhouse in Los Angeles, will return to its traditional culinary holiday activities, starting with their Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet on April 9th, followed by a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet on May 14th.

Enjoy a decadent Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet on April 9th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM ($150 for adults, $50 for children) – perfect for enjoying time with loved ones in the airy dining room or on the beautiful, expansive outdoor terrace. Executive Chef Samuel Jung will be pulling out all the extravagant stops that Baltaire Restaurant in Brentwood is known for, with a carving station featuring USDA Prime Rib, Glazed Spiral Ham, and Scottish Salmon; iced shellfish station with fresh oysters, shrimp, and Peruvian scallops; a stunning display of freshly made sushi selections; a variety of breakfast dishes including French Toast, Eggs Benedict, Shakshuka, Chilaquiles & more; a variety of greens and side dishes; and freshly baked assorted pastries and desserts. You may access Baltaire's Easter Brunch Buffet Menu here. The same brunch buffet will be offered for Mother’s Day on May 14th, with the same start and end times. Baltaire Restaurant's a la carte dinner service will also be available for reservations on both dates beginning at 5:30 PM. To make a reservation, please visit the Baltaire website.