Post Session Report :: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

SB 143, PN 388 (Yaw) – Prohibits municipalities from restricting or prohibiting the connection of utility service to a consumer based on source of energy. A vote of 40-9 was recorded.

SB 379, PN 272 (Phillips-Hill) – This bill bans the social media app TikTok from state-owned devices and networks. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 126, PN 16 (Mastriano) – Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for the exclusion of 100% of a veteran’s federal disability compensation or pension from income calculations for any Commonwealth program or benefit. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 162, PN 43 (Hutchinson) – This bill would broaden the definition of ‘health professional’ in the Medical Officer or Health Officer Incentive Program to include additional health professionals. It would also establish tuition reimbursement tiers that increase based on the level of education completed to allow physicians and physician assistants to receive higher reimbursement to help pay down high tuition debt. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 211, PN 180 (Yaw) – Legislation that establishes decommissioning and bonding requirements for project developers who seek to install or operate commercial solar electric generation facilities in PA. A vote of 36-13 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 49-0:

Michelle A. Henry, Attorney General of Pennsylvania (new appointment)

Christopher L. Paris, State Police Commissioner (new appointment)

