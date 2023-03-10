CAPE Movement™ Launches its First Ever Mindset Method Program for Kids

Renee Vardouniotis and Angie Leitnaker are bringing mindset and empowerment to a school near you! CAPE-TAC-TOE Board from the SELF-IMAGE Lesson of the CAPE Mindset Method for Kids Program The Stickperson concepts builds a model for the mind-body connection.

It is no secret that there is a growing mental health crisis in children in America. The question is...What can we do to help them?

A growth-minded school system builds growth-minded children.” — Angie Leitnaker