Council Moves to Commemorate Mr. and Mrs. King

Councilor Fernandes Anderson, with Co-Sponsors Councilors Worrell and Louijeune, offered a resolution honoring the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King through the establishment of King’s Heritage Trail.

Heritage trails are walking trails and driving routes in urban and rural settings that are identified by signage and guidebooks as relating to cultural heritage. The nature of the trail can be seen to be beneficial for community development, community participation and for discovering community heritage.

Boston has been home to many civil rights activists, welcoming them from different walks of life and backgrounds. Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was one of those figures as he made Boston part of his history.

MLK met his wife, Coretta Scott King, here in Boston while she was pursuing her career at New England Conservatory of Music. Together their legacy bolstered Boston and their love influenced their involvement and activism.

The Council moves to commemorate the lives and legacy of MLK and Coretta Scott King through establishing the King’s Heritage Trail across the notable addresses in the City of Boston where the Kings experienced, learned from and contributed to the history of this city.

The addresses are listed as follows: