The LPI-IP Announces Accreditation
Lightning can strike 100 times every second and cause damage to individuals, homes and businesses. Lightning deserves our intention.
The Lightning Protection Institute - Inspection Program,LPI-IP, obtains ISO/IEC 17020 accreditation from ANAB, the ANSI National Board of Accreditation.
Self certification of a lightning protection system should not be an option.”LIBERTYVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightning is devastating to a home or business - causing structural damage to business interruption. Lightning protection systems are scientifically proven to mitigate those risks. This awareness is propelling more individuals and business owners to install lightning protection systems.
— Tim Harger, Executive Director/Lightning Protection Institute
Tim Harger, Executive Director of the Lightning Protection Institute explains, “Installing these systems should include certified lightning protection contractors and 3rd party inspections to ensure proper function of a lightning protection system. Self certification of a lightning protection system should not be an option.”
The LPI-IP is the most comprehensive 3rd party inspection program for the lightning protection industry. This inspection program incorporates the national standards into a process that outperforms the others by requiring multiple checkpoints and photo verification. The LPI-IP recently obtained the ISO/IEC 17020 accreditation - Inspection Body listing from ANAB, the ANSI National Board of Accreditation.
Founded in 2010, the LPI-IP was created to address the industry’s need for a responsive and thorough inspection process for every type of project - homes to military.
Our leadership team and inspectors encompass a wide range of expertise to meet the needs of property owners, architects, engineers, general contractors and homeowners. They provide guidance and solutions needed for design, inspection, and certification of your lightning protection system.
The Lightning Protection Institute advocates for the specification, installation, and inspection of lightning protection systems by skilled and certified individuals throughout the process. Therefore, the LPI-IP is independently operated to ensure a non-bias inspection by certified inspectors.
The LPI-IP certification program is the final step in the proper installation process of a lightning protection system.
