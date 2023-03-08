Aleutian Airways’ New Cold Bay and Sand Point Route Begins May 1, 2023
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sterling Airways dba Aleutian Airways announced today new service to Sand Point and Cold Bay, Alaska, as part of its continuing route expansion. Aleutian’s newest destinations will utilize its growing fleet of Saab 2000 aircraft providing safe, reliable and efficient service to Cold Bay and Sand Point beginning Monday, May 1, 2023.
Initial route details are as follows:
• Depart Anchorage at 1:30 p.m.
• Arrive in Sand Point at 3:15 p.m.
• Depart Sand Point at 3:45 p.m.
• Arrive in Cold Bay at 4:10 p.m.
• Depart Cold Bay at 4:40 p.m.
• Arrive in Anchorage at 6:20 p.m.
Aleutian Airways also announced new service to King Salmon, Alaska, early last week. The addition of Sand Point and Cold Bay increases its network to five cities.
“Since our first day of operation, we’ve made it clear that we are committed to supporting communities throughout Alaska,” said Wayne Heller, President and CEO. “Continuing to invest in our region by expanding service to critical destinations throughout the Aleutian Islands is just one of the ways we aim to deliver on this promise. It’s an exciting time for us with so many possibilities for continued growth, partnerships and career opportunities for the region and communities we serve.”
Tickets for all routes are available now on flyaleutian.com, online travel agency sites and through local travel agents.
About Aleutian Airways
Aleutian Airways, operated by Sterling Airways, is a joint venture between Wexford Capital and McKinley Alaska Private Investment, to answer the community’s need for airline service to the Aleutian Islands as well as other destinations throughout Alaska. Operating Saab 2000 aircraft Aleutian Airways is the Strongest Link in the Chain. More information can be found at flyaleutian.com.
About Sterling Airways
Sterling Airways dba Aleutian Airways, a portfolio company of Wexford Capital LP, has the mission to set a new standard in aviation. Led by a team of experienced airline professionals, Sterling provides the highest level of safety, customer service and professionalism in the industry. For more information visit flysterling.com
