The Adventures of Chanel, Elliana and Jaliegha: Author Lamont “Renzo” Bracy begins Book Reading Tour Across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reading is not only fundamental; it’s essential to the development and nourishment of the mind, “states Lamont “Renzo” Bracy. As school districts across the State of Alabama rounded up National Read Across America Day on March 2, 2023, the need for increased involvement is essential, now more than ever. Launched in 1998, the National Education Associate (NEA) Read Across America Day is today considered the nation’s largest celebration of reading.

On Monday, March 6, 2023, director and author Lamont “Renzo” Bracy began his book reading tour in celebration of his first children’s book, ‘The Adventures of Chanel, Elliana, and Jaliegha. The fictional tale of three young girls mentored by their grandmother is a moral building story which is growing on the hearts and minds of children ages 3 to 8. The first stop on the book reading tour was at the Head Start program in Lowndes County, Alabama, (Jackson-Steele Elementary). As the morning began, the students were alerted of a special guest who was coming in to meet and read to them. Mr. Bracy entered the classroom and was met with a huge, “Good Morning”, by the students and staff.

After a brief introduction, Mr. Bracy opened up dialogue with the children by asking some thought provoking questions which tapped into the children’s imagination. “Who’s ever played in a treehouse?” The students' eyes lit up, and the answers to the question poured out from every direction. The level of engagement of the students before the book was introduced set the backdrop as Mr. Bracy began to read his tale while showing illustrations from the tale with every page. The opportunity to read and motivate children is a gift which is essential to everyone.

The Read Across America Week typically begins annually on the birthday of author Dr. Seuss. Although most focus on the week, the entire month of March is dedicated to reading. In addition to reading to students, the National Education Association (N.E.A) aim is to encourage reading and educate people about the benefits and resources available to children and young adults. School districts across the nation have joined in the initiative to promote and organize events to carry on literacy enriched programs.

Author Lamont “Renzo” Bracy has been busy as of late. With the release of his first children’s book, Mr. Bracy is in the process of turning The Adventures of Chanel, Elliana, and Jaliegha into a 6-part series which will follow the young girls and their grandmother on an odyssey of moral building feats. The reading at the Lowndes County Head Start was the first scheduled out of twenty elementary and daycares throughout the state. A songwriter and music executive turned author, Mr. Bracy see’s the importance of taking time out to help inspire the youth. “Children are the cornerstone of America. A love for reading and writing at a young age is the fruit of producing productive citizens that will contribute to the strong values that makes this a great country”, stated Mr. Bracy after the reading.

The Adventures of Chanel, Elliana and Jaliegha, is a children's book full of interactive pictures and easy to read text for ages 3+. The book is now available online via Amazon and physical copies are set to hit book retailers in early March. In addition to launching a line of Children’s books, Renzo has just completed the script to his upcoming cinematic film, “Rockford Ave. The film is the story of a single mothers struggle to raise four teenagers. The movie is an adaptation to Lamont “Renzo” Bracy’s 2008 book, by the same title. Renzo began writing Rockford Ave after the success of his gospel stage play, ‘Let Love In’, which was his directorial debut. “I’m inspired by everyday life. Everyone has a story to tell, it’s one’s ability to draw ink on the canvas which determines who listens” states Lamont Renzo Bracy.

It was March of 2020, in the height of the pandemic, where Renzo found himself like many Americans, depressed! The fear of the unknown led to Renzo picking up the pen and writing an astonishing twelve books. From the collection of books that were birthed in the period of two years of isolation was three children books. The idea for this book came from a place of love! Renzo’s love for family and his two granddaughters inspired the tale.

The Adventures of Chanel, Elliana and Jaliegha stars Mr. Bracy’s grandchildren (Elliana), and (Chanel) in a mythical tale led by their adventurous cousin Jaliegha. Renzo's mother, (Emily D. Bracy-Butts) portrays the role of the grandmother throughout the tale. Each adventure takes readers on a journey with the girls as they navigate through simple life experiences while picking up valuable moral building skills along the way.

The Adventures of The Adventures of Chanel, Elliana and Jaliegha is available via Amazon

Lamont "Renzo" Bracy is accepting BOOK READING DATES at Elementary Schools and Daycares across Alabama: Contact World Premier Agency @ mstinson6577@gmail.com