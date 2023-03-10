Basinghall Analytics and Syntheticus announce a strategic global partnership
Basinghall and Syntheticus joined forces for an AI-powered enterprise stress testing and model risk management solutionLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Basinghall Analytics, a risk advisory and technology firm, and Syntheticus, a software provider for synthetic data, have announced a partnership to empower financial institutions to extract the maximum value of their sensitive data in a privacy preserving way.
Corporate data is growing in size and increasingly recognized as having business value. For example, results from internal stress testing and climate scenario analysis may be highly sensitive and can be disclosed only in part after strict approvals. Financial institutions must comply with data protection and privacy regulations that limit access to sensitive data and collaborative efforts.
Now financial institutions can benefit from powerful stress testing and model risk management solutions to extract maximum insights without jeopardizing compliance, thanks to the joint proposition of Basinghall’s leading proprietary risk tools with Syntheticus’ privacy preserving synthetic data capabilities.
“Using a combination of masked data and model-generated synthetic data to build new models will soon be a game changer (even though the reasoning may sound somewhat circular on the surface now)”, says Dr. Nasir Ahmad, Managing Partner of Basinghall Analytics.
The combination of stress testing (Pluto) and model risk management (Neptune) tools & the synthetic data platform (Syntheticus Hub) is beneficial across various industries such as banking, insurance, climate and healthcare. For years, financial institutions such as banks have strived to make the most of financial data to improve data-driven decision making for new revenue streams and to comply with environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). Banking is an illustrative example but only one of many industries that have had challenging data analytics architectures in the past and who are now provided with an efficient and privacy preserving solution to tackle them.
The use cases for financial institutions are manyfold:
- Model building
- Model validation
- Model monitoring
- Stress testing and scenario-based financial planning
Aldo Lamberti, CEO of Syntheticus, highlights the win-win solutions that this partnership makes possible now : “Our joint proposition is a game changer and represents a significant step forward in unlocking the power of financial data. Sensitive, unused but highly valuable financial information is turned from a liability into an asset for better and more intelligent business decision making. The use cases have only started to emerge and are already manyfold and mission-critical. The added value for financial institutions is a no-brainer.”
The Basinghall-Syntheticus partnership brings together deep knowledge of risk management in financial institutions, profound skills in advanced Privacy-Enhancing Technologies, marrying cutting-edge Generative AI with Differential Privacy, as well as technical and strategic know-how on product integration to help support clients through successful digital transformations.
Your benefits of this new partnership include:
- Drastically reduce time-to-data
- Enable advanced analytics for improved stress testing and risk modeling
- Accelerate speed-to-innovation
- Preserve privacy and remain compliant
ABOUT BASINGHALL
Basinghall Analytics is a London-based risk advisory and technology firm. We provide specialist services in the areas of Analytics, Risk and Technology.
Our leadership team has held senior modeling and risk related roles at leading global institutions. We regularly work closely with European and Asian regulators. Our four core specialisms are: stress testing, model risk, climate scenario analysis, and full model lifecycle support
For more information please visit https://www.basingha.com or nasir.ahmad@basingha.com
ABOUT SYNTHETICUS
Syntheticus’ flagship solution, called Syntheticus Hub, is a synthetic data platform which empowers customers to turn sensitive data from a liability into an asset by enabling them to share & monetize data and ML models in a privacy preserving way. Syntheticus Hub leverages advanced Privacy-Enhancing Technologies such as Generative AI, Differential Privacy and Confidential Computing, orchestrates multi-type data, provides seamless integrations with existing systems and maintains strong enterprise-grade data protection.
Founded in 2021, Syntheticus is a fast-growing company headquartered in Switzerland providing a B2B software solution. Trusted by Microsoft, Nvidia, ETH AI Center and IMD. Backed by the prestigious Hammerteam Growth Accelerator and the Constructor Group.
Further information can be found at https://syntheticus.ai or hello@syntheticus.ai
