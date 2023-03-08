Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

Ameresco, Inc. AMRC, a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

On March 13, 2023, Ameresco's Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, George Sakellaris and Executive Vice President, Distributed Generation Systems, Michael Bakas will host investor meetings at the 35 th Annual ROTH Conference. This event will take place at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA.

Annual ROTH Conference. This event will take place at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA. On March 21, 2023, Ameresco's Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole will host a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 23rd Annual Energy Conference at 4.00 pm PT. This event will take place at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas, NV. Josh Baribeau, Vice President of Finance and Corporate Treasury, will join Doran Hole at investor meetings throughout the day.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. AMRC is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

