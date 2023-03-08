Minerva Consulting Recognized for Creativity in Video Production and Graphic Design

Dallas-Based Agency Awarded Six International AVA Digital Awards

DALLAS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Consulting, a boutique, full-service communications firm was awarded six 2023 AVA Digital Awards for outstanding creative work in video production and graphic design. The international competition recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication.

"At Minerva we are honored to tell the stories of organizations who are making a difference in our world," said Ashley Elsey, president and CEO of Minerva Consulting. "Whether through a video or annual report, we work to bring our clients' stories to life so their audiences are left inspired because that is where change takes shape. We are grateful to be included with the other awardees and to share this award with our partners."

2023 Platinum AVA Digital Award were received for the Paul Quinn "Basketball Court" video, Paul Quinn "150th Anniversary" video, New Friends New Life 2021 Annual Report, and New Friends New Life 2022 "She is Me" video. Gold Awards were given for the Institute for Higher Education Policy's "Higher Ed is How" video series and Rainbow Days "2022 Impact" video.

Winners are selected from categories and work disciplines ranging from digital campaigns to audio and video production, website development, and social media engagement. AVA Digital Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The international organization consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and free-lance professionals. There were approximately 2,500 entries from throughout the United States and 28 other countries in the AVA Digital Awards 2023 competition.

About Minerva Consulting

Founded in 2003, Minerva Consulting is a boutique communications firm located in Dallas with employees in California, Florida, New York and North Carolina. Minerva is grounded in the belief that fundamentally we want to be inspired. We focus our work on integrated communications services that create breakthrough messaging, humanize content, and foster artful discipline and engagement. Minerva provides services ranging from communications strategy, to messaging and brand development, to social media strategy and execution, video storytelling, graphic design, web development, public relations and event production. Minerva has won numerous international and domestic awards for its work. A certified Women's Business Enterprise National Council member, Minerva is consistently ranked as one of the Best Places to Work by The Dallas Business Journal. For more information, visit www.minervaco.com . Follow Minerva on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

