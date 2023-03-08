Submit Release
CIPE Highlights Programs To Support Women’s Economic Empowerment Around International Women’s Day

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), is commemorating International Women’s Day with a new article series recognizing the achievements of women and highlighting efforts to advance gender equality. Throughout all of March, CIPE will post new research, a blog series on integrating women led organizations into the peace process and profiles of female leaders, as well as podcasts and videos that amplify the importance of this year’s theme of #EmbraceEquity.

CIPE’s Center for Women’s Economic Empowerment (CWEE) advances gender equality in emerging markets to build more inclusive, thriving economies and democracies that deliver for all citizens. CWEE incorporates CIPE’s four decades of experience in promoting women’s leadership and improving their economic conditions through private sector engagement, entrepreneurship, advocacy, and partnerships with governments and civil society.

“We are proud to celebrate the many contributions of women and would like to thank our partners who have worked alongside us for decades to create economic security for women around the world,” said Barbara Langley, CIPE Director of Women’s Economic Empowerment.

In 2023, CIPE will extend its successful model for Women’s Business Resource Centers to new countries, expand its regional networking for women’s business support organizations, and amplify their voices in policy-making through Women’s Business Agendas. CWEE will also continue to innovate programmatic interventions on barriers to women’s economic security. This will involve new efforts to combat gender-based violence and harassment, including within the digital space, and routing out bias to women’s leadership in the C-Suite and on boards.

About CIPE
The Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) is a global organization that works to strengthen democracy and build competitive markets in many of the world’s most challenging environments. Working alongside local partners and tomorrow’s leaders, CIPE advances the voice of business in policy making, promotes opportunity, and develops resilient and inclusive economies. To learn more about CIPE, visit cipe.org, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

