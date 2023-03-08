Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM Wins Cybersecurity Excellence Award

Company's next generation analytics-driven SIEM recognized for its abilities to streamline security operations with advanced threat detection and automated response

Gurucul, the leader in Next-Gen SIEM, UEBA, XDR and Identity & Access Analytics, today announced that Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM has been named a "Gold Winner" of Cybersecurity Insiders' annual Cyber Security Excellence awards. Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM was recognized for dramatically improving SOC efficiency, reducing threat detection time, decreasing manual effort through automation, and delivering the most comprehensive analytics for automated detection and targeted threat response. Gurucul was also named a visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management and ranked in the Top 3 for all SIEM Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for SIEM.

The 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. With over 800 entries in more than 300 award categories, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges. Gurucul's SIEM won in the North America (100 – 499 employees) category.

"At Gurucul, we understand that legacy security approaches simply aren't enough for businesses to keep their networks and data safe. Our Next-Gen SIEM solution provides unparalleled visibility and real-time threat detection across multiple data sources so SOC teams can detect and respond to threats faster," said Saryu Nayyar, CEO of Gurucul. "Being recognized by Cybersecurity Insiders for having the best SIEM platform is a testament to all of our team's hard work and the value our SIEM provides to organizations across the globe."

Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM is cloud-native, built for speed and helps to modernize security operations by delivering ultra-high-fidelity detection and automated response with the vital addition of Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR). It leverages over 2,500 open and customizable Machine Learning Models powered by data science to produce actionable risk intelligence without relying on signatures, rules, or patterns. It allows organizations to identify unknown threats and variants in real time and is designed to provide both contextual and situational awareness to detect and stop malicious behavior before cyber criminals or rogue insiders can do harm. The addition of identity and access-based threat detection to its robust TDR capabilities, powered by advanced ML models, equips Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM to address ever-changing SOC needs.

"We congratulate Gurucul for the recognition as an award winner in the Products & Services category of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 8th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 800 entries in more than 300 award categories, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today's evolving cybersecurity threats."

To learn more about all the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards winners, please visit https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2023-cybersecurity-product-service-awards-winners

