Elios Launches The Crossover Lock™, A Lock With Real-Time Alerts Worldwide

Lock up peace of mind with the strength and security of The Crossover Lock™. The Elios series of The Crossover Locks, launching today, are the world's only locks that send users real-time alerts from anywhere in the world if it's ever cut, bumped, unlocked or moving.

Bikes, luggage and padlocks lack real-time alert notifications if tampered with. Rather than using a bulky, heavy lock that can still be cut or broken into, The Crossover Lock™ is a compact solution that alerts users before a break-in or theft happens.

Being in two places at once is unrealistic, but with the global reach and keyless access of The Crossover Lock™, users can unlock or share access from 50 feet away, or from the other side of the world. There are three lock types:



Bike lock

Luggage lock

Utility lock

The Crossover Lock™ is equipped with a small touchscreen display. The digital screen allows users to unlock the device and/or view alerts when the device has been triggered. If the device is ever moved, jostled, or the braided steel cable is cut, an alert notification is sent directly to a user's phone in real-time. Three-axis accelerometer activates the movement alert if the lock is ever bumped or jostled. Bluetooth connectivity ensures the lock can be used and accessed if cellular connection is unavailable. Users are notified when the battery, which lasts up to one year, needs to be recharged.

"Traditional locks don't alert users if it's ever tampered with or cut," said Josh Cross, CEO of Elios. "The Crossover Lock™ sends alert notifications in real-time making this the most advanced lock in the world!"

A one meter cable with braided steel construction provides maximum strength and security. The cable is protected by a vinyl coating to prevent scratches on gear, too. The Crossover Lock™ can be used to secure luggage, gates, construction equipment, lawn mowers, motorcycles, trailers, bikes and many other items. To pre-order, visit pr.go2.fund/elios.

About Elios

Elios is located in the heart of the Silicon Slopes (Utah) with years of experience developing bleeding edge power and tracking technology for people on-the-go. Elios is a company who builds bleeding edge technology for some of the largest industries, companies, and governments in the world, including The United States Air Force and other branches of the Department of Defense. Other industries that benefit from our products include: law enforcement, travel, outdoor, filmmaking, academia, global exploration, and more. Besides providing the best power and tracking technology in the world, Elios was created for a greater global cause to leave this place better than we found it! For more information, visit https://thecrossoverlock.com/.

