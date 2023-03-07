F&G Commission to meet March 15-16 in Boise

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold its public hearing and business meeting at the headquarters building at 600 S. Walnut Street in Boise. A public hearing will begin on March 15 at 7 p.m. MDT at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a 3 minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. MDT March 16 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public and available via Zoom.

Some agenda action items include:

Commission is scheduled to set the 2023 and 2024 seasons for deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear, mountain lion and wolf.

Commission is scheduled to set spring Chinook salmon seasons.

Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on trapping restrictions in Unit 39.

Video Conference Information

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).