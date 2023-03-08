Manufacturing Mastermind educates industry leaders in best practices, identifies sound solutions to tough challenges
One of the things members tell me they appreciate most is the time multiplier effect.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) recently announced a limited number of membership openings in its popular Manufacturing Mastermind program. The vetted group of like-minded professionals in the program reports both personal and professional growth, as a result of participating in The Manufacturing Mastermind events and gatherings.
— Jason Moss, CEO Georgia Manufacturing Alliance
Monthly program activities include plant tours, dinners, full-day peer group sessions, and even golf outings. Some of the scheduled plant tours for the upcoming session will take place at Daniel Defense, Taylor English Duma, Alcon and Grenzebach. Each of these events is designed to foster strong peer to peer relationships, develop skills, and share the knowledge and experience of some of manufacturing’s top leaders.
Each Manufacturing Mastermind activity is geared toward helping industry leaders discover and implement best practices in operations, workforce, finance, and safety, government regulations and more.
“One of the things members tell me they appreciate most” said GMA’s CEO Jason Moss, “is the ‘time multiplier effect’, a critically important benefit of being a member of the Manufacturing Mastermind. The time multiplier is a direct effect of sharing best practices with other leaders who are also in the manufacturing industry, are currently meeting various challenges, and openly share their solutions with others in the group.”
Alcon General Manager Shay Foley said that he benefits from participating in Manufacturing Mastermind by learning to manage issues such as supply chain disruptions and hiring issues. “Mastermind helps me to see that other industries have problems similar to my specific business, and my entire industry. As I listen to those problems and solutions, I get ideas of how to address my challenges using what I’ve learned.”
Bart Freeman, VP of Human Resources at Daniel Defense, had this to say about the value of his membership in this group: “The Manufacturing Mastermind is a network of professionals. The term ‘easily accessible’ comes to mind. We meet once a month, and lot of good ideas and strategies are exchanged. But when you get back to real life and the demands of work, you can always pick up the phone and ask someone else in the group specific questions about a problem and solution they shared earlier.”
The Manufacturing Mastermind members are invited to all scheduled events, and the membership fee covers all activities, meals, and entertainment.
To be considered for membership in The Manufacturing Mastermind, complete the application and book a discovery call at https://www.georgiamanufacturingalliance.com/manufacturing-mastermind.
About Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA):
GMA is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, and Georgia Manufacturing Job Board are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, visit the GMA website at www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com.
About GMA’s The Manufacturing Mastermind
The Manufacturing Mastermind is a professionally facilitated executive peer group that helps leaders find solutions to their toughest challenges. Members learn from the collective wisdom of the group during the regularly scheduled events. The solutions shared through these sessions help plant managers, executive leaders, and owners be more innovative and effective in their operations, human resources, finance, culture, and safety. All conversations and topics are highly confidential and remain strictly between the peer group members to foster a safe environment for openness. Learn what others have to say about the power of The Manufacturing Mastermind here : https://youtu.be/9NKRkc3Pqxc.
Learn more about the program here: www.manufacturingmastermind.com
