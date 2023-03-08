Meet the New Boss, Same Delicious Cookies: Bell's Reines Appoints New President
Joyce Thompson takes the helm at Bell's Reines, bringing fresh ideas and a passion for cookies.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's time to raise a glass of milk and celebrate because Bell's Reines, the premium gourmet cookie company, has announced the appointment of their new President, Joyce Thompson. Thompson will be working alongside her niece and great-niece, co-founders Teneisha Bell-Thompson and Angel Thompson Cephas, to bring even more deliciousness to the table.
Bell's Reines is also proud to announce that they have completed one year of nationwide delivery of mini-gourmet cookies. It all started on March 7th, 2022, and since then, Bell's Reines has been delighting cookie lovers nationwide with their unique and mouthwatering flavors.
To mark this milestone, Bell's Reines has teamed up with ShopBasket.com to offer their gluten-free chocolate chip regular and snack packs and vegan/gluten-free snickerdoodle regular and snack packs for two weeks. The collaboration offer is valid from March 9th, 2023, to March 23rd, 2023, during their first pop-up storefront in Bloomingdale's NYC. This pop-up is part of The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's Female Founders Tika Sumpter event, and visitors can taste and purchase Bell's Reines' delectable treats in person.
Co-founder Angel T. Cephas said, "We strive for excellence and innovation. Our next flavors will include more flavors and vegan options within the next two quarters." All flavors are vetted for taste and quality and verified by the Non-GMO Project verification process before releasing to the public. "We pride ourselves and our products using the highest quality of ingredients, love, and happiness," she added.
But that's not all! Bell's Reines has also expanded to three new locations within Virginia - Ronald Reagan National Airport (DC Originals, America! and Capitol File News) - and two locations within Maryland - SW7.design and Local By Design in Annapolis Mall, MD. And if that's not enough, the company will also attend the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival on April 1st, 2023, and the All About Maryland Festival on April 29th, 2023, as vendors.
To know more about Bells Reines or to taste their delicious gourmet cookies, visit their website or get in touch via contact@bellsreines.com.
About Bell's Reines
Bell's Reines is a mini cookie brand under Dulcet Scintilla that is known for offering some delicious cookies in eco-friendly packaging. The female-powered brand is constantly adding new flavors to assist consumers in experiencing the full flavor of tasty low-carb treats this summer.
