SEIU 775 Benefits Group Announces New CEO
Merissa Clyde to Lead Washington State Non-profit Providing Training, Health, Retirement and Job-Matching Benefits to Caregivers.
I’m honored and excited to continue SEIU 775 Benefits Group’s work as a leader in ensuring caregivers have access to benefits that are commensurate with their enormous contributions to our society.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week SEIU 775 Benefits Group welcomed Merissa Clyde as its new Chief Executive Officer. She will lead the organization’s continued work to improve the skills, health, and stability of Washington state’s caregiving workforce.
— Merissa Clyde, CEO, SEIU 775 Benefits Group
SEIU 775 Benefits Group was created to provide caregivers with professional benefits. Historically, caregivers, who are overwhelmingly women – and often women of color and immigrants, have worked without the security afforded by workplace benefits. For more than 15 years, SEIU 775 Benefits Group and its labor management partnerships have been a leader in providing high-quality training, health, retirement and job-matching benefits to more than 50,000 caregivers in the state.
The organization’s innovative benefits contributed to Washington’s recent first-in-the-nation ranking for policy supports and economic indicators for direct care workers by PHI, a national long-term care research, policy, and training organization.
As CEO, Clyde is well-positioned to build on this record of accomplishment. She has been a leader at SEIU 775 Benefits Group since 2014, most recently as Chief Operating Officer. She has also served as the Managing Director of the organization’s Health Benefits Trust, which provides health coverage to the state’s eligible caregivers.
“Merissa’s vision for the future of SEIU 775 Benefits Group’s work is grounded in her passion for caregivers and the vital work they do,” said Adam Glickman, Chair of the SEIU 775 Benefits Group Board. “She has continuously demonstrated an ability to adeptly navigate complex organizational challenges and opportunities with an empathetic leadership style that fosters trust, collaboration and, ultimately, excellent results for caregivers.”
Clyde assumed the role of CEO on March 6, upon the departure of former CEO Abby Solomon.
“Providing high-quality benefits to caregivers is critical to addressing long-standing inequities,” said Clyde. “I’m honored and excited to continue SEIU 775 Benefits Group’s work as a leader in ensuring caregivers have access to benefits that are commensurate with their enormous contributions to our society – and that enhance their dignity as essential healthcare professionals supporting people who are most vulnerable.”
Prior to her work at SEIU 775 Benefits Group, Clyde served in leadership roles with NPH USA, which provides home, health care and educational programs to abandoned children in Latin America and the Caribbean. She holds a Master of Social Work degree from Boston University.
David Hlebain
SEIU 775 Benefits Group
email us here
+1 206-254-7120
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube