BMW of North America Partners With World Woman Foundation For The 2023 Edition of 'World Woman Hour At Grammy Museum

BMW of North America To Lead The Theme Of #BreakTheRole For IWD2023 & Women's History Month

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, celebrating International Women's Day and Women's History Month, the World Woman Foundation is delighted to announce BMW of North America as the Strategic Partner for the third annual World Woman Hour, a powerful series spotlighting female leaders worldwide. The third edition of World Woman Hour's #BreakTheRole campaign - Break the mold, Be Bold features women breaking stereotypes, mindsets, records, and expectations to build a future that world for all. The campaign highlights a notable group of world-class leaders and their bold ideas for changing the world to educate, empower and engage future female leaders as groundbreakers, ceiling smashers, and trailblazers.

On March 31, global leaders from 20+ countries will attend the World Woman Hour screening during the Women History Month Annual Event hosted by World Woman Foundation at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Two hundred delegates will attend the conference. Find more about the conference here and join the forum on March 31 from 11 am to 4 pm, followed by the World Woman Hero awards and reception from 5 pm onwards at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

“As a global company, the BMW Group strives to create a culture of inclusion that encourages diversity and unique perspectives which allow us to serve better our employees, business partners, dealers, and customers. One of our guiding principles is to champion equal opportunity and diversity around the world, and we are proud to stand alongside the World Woman Foundation for the third annual World Woman Hour.” says Susanne Schwarz’ Women’s ERG co-chair, BMW of North America

The dynamic women include high-achieving science, health, business, arts, and media. The campaign highlights a notable group of world-class leaders and their bold ideas for changing the world to educate, empower, and engage future female leaders as groundbreakers, ceiling smashers, and trailblazers. These dynamic women include high-achieving science, health, business, arts, and media—Jessica Watkins, American Astronaut; Marjan Neshat, Iranian American Actress and Activist; Maggie Freleng, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter; Vivian Tu, Founder, Your Rich BFF; Emma Andrews, Vice President, Patient Advocacy Lead, Pfizer and Maria Weaver, President, WMX at Warner Music Group and more.

World Woman Hour will premiere at 1 pm EST on March 31 at the Grammy Museum and stream on Youtube Live. For the latest additional news and to attend the conference in person, visit www.worldwomanhour.com any time. Follow World Woman Hour on Instagram, Linkedin, Twitter, and Facebook to see more and share your hero using the #BreakTheRole hashtag.

About the World Woman Foundation

World Woman Foundation is a US-based 501(c)(3) public charity with a global footprint in 20 countries and 15,000 members worldwide. Our vision is to empower 1 million women and girls worldwide by 2030. Our global community of women leaders is committed to scaling and accelerating the impact of women and girls with long-term investments to expand skills, connections, capacity, and visibility. Over the last five years, we have built a network of 300 change-makers and 55,000 Global Mentorship Program Graduates in 20 countries who are solving the world's greatest challenges.

Guided by our mission, we launched the global moonshot to reimagine the #equalfuture—a bold new way to accelerate women's leadership that is about dignity, equality, and choice. In practical terms, this will elevate women's socioeconomic milieu by providing access to capital, community, coaching, and commerce opportunities.

About BMW of North America, LLC

For nearly 50 years, BMW of North America, LLC, has been responsible for the distribution of BMW Group products in the United States. As part of a global corporation with a multinational workforce and locations on six continents, the social, ecological, and economic responsibility of BMW of North America, LLC extends well beyond its core business. BMW Group in the United States seeks to drive change, and inspire its customers and employees through activations and collaborations with a wide range of organizations – both public and private – which strive to create a meaningful impact on society. The main focus of the company’s corporate citizenship initiatives is to make a contribution towards achieving better living conditions, creating educational opportunities, and fostering a greater intercultural understanding for all.

World Woman Hour 2023 - Teaser