Former CBS/Epic records executive writes tell all book
EINPresswire.com/ -- Former VP of CBS/Epic Urban division TC Thompkins tells the real story behind CBS/Epic's records' hottest run in music history, making them the #1 urban and #2 Pop label in the world for three consecutive years, giving CBS/Epic records the most significant profit in label's history. The closed-door meetings, the little-known struggles, and inside stories of the artists, management, and executives that were in charge during this time in history. From the time of massive layoffs in the late 70s to become the hottest label in the world with the signing of Michael Jackson and the release of "Thriller". The largest-selling LP in music history.
TC Thompkins shares his time behind the wheel of the machine that he helped build, his disappointments and triumphs were he was behind the introduction of Sade to the US market on her LP Diamond Life which sold in excess of over 20 million units, Luther Vandross's "Never To Much", Mtume's "Jucy Fruit", Teena Marie "Lover Girl", and many others. In "When Radio Was King" it's all exposed, to the power struggles, interoffice politics, and of course racism. How it was the best and worth time of his life. From that to helping build Teddy Riley's "New Jack Swing" empire with Teddy's first major signing at CBS at the age of 15 and the development of Guy at MCA records.
"In life in music, God has blessed me to be able to say that I've made history and contributed to enhancing and enriching of audiences worldwide. This is my story."
