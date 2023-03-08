Sustainable Finance Forum Publishes Final Report
The Sustainable Finance Forum on Parliament Hill was a two-day event on November 2-3, 2022
We at the Afro Caribbean Business Network were happy to be part of the roundtables leading up to the event and glad to see the report that has been published.”OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sustainable Finance Forum on Parliament Hill was a two-day event on November 2-3, 2022, and included eight events, over 60 speakers including CCEDNet members and partners, and over 200 participants including parliamentarians from across the political spectrum. We at the Afro Caribbean Business Network were happy to be part of the roundtables leading up to the event and glad to see the report that has been published.
— Ryan Knight
It was an opportunity for investment leaders and entrepreneurs across Canada:
to showcase the power of sustainable finance in addressing key challenges faced by Canadians,
to provide updates on significant milestones on the development of essential financial infrastructure,
to profile the creation of new financial tools and products,
to make parliamentarians aware of the challenges faced by practitioners, and
to identify opportunities for the Federal Government to further support the progress of sustainable finance in Canada.
This report represents a summary of the many sessions and discussions that were had at the Sustainable Finance Forum and outlines key recommendations for consideration by parliamentarians as they work together to build the economy that meets the challenges of today and prepares us for tomorrow, a sustainable economy, one that protects our people and our planet.
Contents
Mobilizing Capital to Fight Climate Change
Women’s Entrepreneurship
Energy Transition
Black Entrepreneurship
Mobilizing Capital to Build an Economy that Works for All Canadians
Indigenous Entrepreneurship & Reconciliation
Food Security
Affordable Housing
The Sustainable Finance Forum builds on the Social Innovation and Social Finance Strategy, a roadmap to support innovative solutions that find new ways to help communities tackle their most complex and persistent social issues.
Sustainable Finance Forum Final Report: https://ccednet-rcdec.ca/sustainable-finance-forum-publishes-final-report/
Download Here: https://ccednet-rcdec.ca/sites/ccednet-rcdec.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Sustainable_Finance_Forum_Report_final_lowres.pdf
Ryan Knight
Afro Caribbean Business Network Foundation
+1 6472253309
email us here