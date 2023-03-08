Submit Release
Retail Industry Expert Matt Powell to Join BCE Consulting as Senior Advisor

Powell will provide guidance to BCE’s clients on issues related to customer strategy, product development, and go-to-market strategy.

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCE Consulting is pleased to announce the addition of retail industry veteran Matt Powell as Senior Advisor to the firm’s Retail & Apparel team.

Powell — who is one of the most sought-after expert voices in retail — has spent his 50-year career on both the retailer and research side of the industry. He most recently served eight years as VP of sports and leisure industry analysis at The NPD Group. During his time at NPD, Powell also wrote the “Sneakernomics” blog for Forbes from 2014-2016, which he now publishes on LinkedIn. The column addresses the business of sports retail, sneakers, and sneaker culture.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to serve the industry that has been so good to me. BCE’s world class team will help round out my skill set as together we provide solutions for the industry. I will continue to do advisory work for my clients through Spurwink River LLC.”

“I’m excited to welcome Matt’s unique professional experience and expertise into the fold at BCE,” said Walt Shepard, BCE’s Consumer sector lead. “Matt’s shared belief in the value of unbiased insights as the foundation of good strategy complements the approach we use to serve our clients every day. His perspective will be a true differentiator for us as we advise consumer brands across the spectrum on both the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.”

About BCE
BCE is a management consulting firm that advises clients on strategic, operational, and tactical issues to drive profitability and revenue growth. We have experience supporting clients across a broad set of B2B and B2C markets. In industry sectors ranging from aerospace to healthcare to technology and consumer, we have worked with senior leaders to crack their toughest global business challenges.
https://bceconsulting.com/

Walt Shepard
BCE Consulting
wshepard@bceconsulting.com
