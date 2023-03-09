Epistem appoints new Commercial Director
Epistem welcomes Andy Edwards, an experienced International Manager and Business Development Leader, as its new Commercial Director.MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epistem Limited, the Manchester based pre-clinical and clinical research services company announces the board appointment of Andy Edwards as Commercial Director. Andy is a skilled international manager with experience in CROs, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Scientific Distribution and the NHS.
Joining us from Syneos Health where he was V.P. Business Development Leader, Andy managed a clinical trial services team across Europe. Prior to Syneos, Andy also worked for Fisher Scientific (ThermoFisher), Parexel, Quintiles and 3M Healthcare. Andy is also a Fellow of the Institute of Medical Laboratory Scientists.
Andy will lead the sales and marketing team, focusing on key clients and new business opportunities whilst integrating new service lines to meet the demands of our customers.
Andy joins the Executive team of Catherine Booth (CEO), James Fullerton-Batten (Finance Director) and Julie Tudor (Operations Director). The Executive team are supported by Nick Ash (Chairman) and Matt Pomroy (Investor Director, Foresight Group).
Dr. Catherine Booth, CEO, Epistem, commented: “I am looking forward to working with Andy, with his breadth business development experience within the Industry. Andy will work with Executive team to build the future sales strategy and allow us to deliver high quality data to more customers worldwide.”
Andy Edwards added: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of Commercial Director and am looking forward to the challenge. I am keen to continue the commercial success of Epistem and support our ambitious growth plans”.
About Epistem: Epistem has been providing innovative research services from its Manchester headquarters for 23 years. Originally founded on ground-breaking research in epithelial stem cell biology, it has evolved into a dynamic and successful business. Epistem has been providing services to customers worldwide, from virtual start-ups to established biotechnology companies, global pharmaceutical and personal care companies.
Epistem is committed to providing reliable, high quality pre-clinical and clinical models and services to support decision making throughout the drug discovery and development pipeline.
