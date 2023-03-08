Elevate Oregon's Annual Celebration & Fundraiser is Almost Here

Elevate Oregon is hosting a special fundraising event on March 16th at Rossi Farms. Themed Elevate Our Future - A SOLEFUL Celebration, the event features a Soul Food Happy Hour with beer and wine as well as a raffle to win amazing prizes, including 4 Portland Trail Blazer tickets and a team-signed basketball and pennant. The event celebrates Elevate Oregon's mission to empower Parkrose School District youth toward achievement.

Elevate Oregon was founded in 2010 as a grass-roots response to identified inequities and disparities in access, opportunities, and outcomes for Parkrose youth. The SOLEFUL Celebration theme invites attendees to show off their most stylish sneakers with a prize given to the best kicks worn! The event kicks off with food and drink. Chat with Elevate youth about their experience in the program. Take advantage of opportunities to give big and provide avenues of success for marginalized youth.

PROGRAM DETAILS:

Elevate Oregon Presents!

Elevate Our Future

A SOLEFUL Celebration

DATE: Thursday March 16, 2023

TIME: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 pm

LOCATION: at Rossi Farms – 3839 NE 122nd Ave, Portland, OR 97230

ATTIRE: Casual and wear your coolest sneakers

REGISTER HERE

COST is free but donations are encouraged

PRESS Inquiries or B-roll, contact press@elevateoregon.org

Media table available upon request.

"We are thrilled to have Elevate Oregon's fundraising event back in person and to share our mission with the community. Come celebrate our cause at this SOLEFUL celebration and support the growth and success of Elevate Oregon." - Executive Director Donell Morgan

Thank you to our 2023 Event Sponsors:

Visionary: Acme Construction Supply

Pioneer: iQ Credit Union, Samuels Yoelin Kantor, Skin by Lovely, CareOregon

Pathfinder: Wieden+Kennedy, UBS, Moda Health

Guide: Tonkon Torp, Black United Fund, Les Schwab, Navex

About Elevate Oregon:

Elevate Oregon builds relationships with youth to promote education, self-reliance and achievement in the Parkrose School District (PSD). Through long-term, culturally responsive instruction and mentoring support, we empower young people toward success and leadership, with the goal that they become a strong positive influence in the community.

Visit elevateoregon.org or call 503-477-7644 for further information or to donate today.

