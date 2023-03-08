Mashreq and i2c join forces to enable digital payments innovation in the UAE

Regional banking leader joins up with global issuer processor to accelerate region's fintech growth

i2c Inc. has announced a partnership with Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the UAE, to offer digital payment solutions to the region's growing fintech industry.

The partnership will leverage i2c's agile SaaS platform, enabling Mashreq to offer innovative payment experiences to consumers, merchants, and fintech clients. The plug-and-play approach to program management will also allow for new capabilities to be quickly and easily accessed. The partnership aims to support the fintech ecosystem in the UAE with unmatched speed, reliability, and security.

Kartik Taneja, Head of Payments at Mashreq, said: "UAE has seen significant growth and opportunity within the fintech space, making the country a key Fintech hub. As we continue to focus on driving growth and innovation in the region, our partnership with i2c will enable us to support the fintech ecosystem with speed and agility."

Amir Yazdanpanah, General Manager, CEMEA at i2c, said: "We are excited to partner with Mashreq to enable digital payments innovation in the UAE. Our scalable and agile platform, combined with their expertise, will enable the delivery of cutting-edge payment solutions to consumers and businesses in the region. We look forward to supporting Mashreq's mission to drive growth and innovation in the fintech ecosystem."

Together, the two companies aim to support the UAE's growing fintech landscape with the latest technology and unparalleled expertise.

About Mashreq

Mashreq is half century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. One of the region's oldest financial institutions, Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers, all the way to powering some of the region's most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank's mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals, and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centers of the world, Mashreq's home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers.

Find your way to Rise Every Day at www.Mashreq.com/RiseEveryDay

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

