We Fund Traders Launch a New Innovative Product Designed to Help Candidates Build Institutional Trading Work Experience
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applying for a financial trading role can be challenging for candidates, particularly due to the requirement of work experience in the field. While a university degree can be helpful, it is not enough to land a job in financial trading. This lack of experience prevents many young people from pursuing a career in this field.
We Fund Traders is committed to preparing aspiring traders to succeed in today's competitive job market. Their mentorship and work experience program is designed to provide candidates with the trading skills and experience necessary to pursue a career in financial services and overcome the challenges associated with job searching.
The program involves a screening process, after which successful candidates are placed with a trading company and a vetted mentor for a three-month period. During this time, candidates complete a range of trading tasks, projects, and simulations that challenge and consolidate their knowledge while building their work experience and skills. These tasks include fundamental and technical analysis, chart reading, trend identification, trading strategy development, and risk management planning.
In addition to the tasks and simulations, candidates can seek additional information, career guidance, and advice from their mentor, as well as performance feedback. The program is entirely online, allowing for flexibility in learning and building trading experience, without requiring travel to a specific location or a set schedule.
We Fund Traders ensures that candidates receive high-quality mentorship and work experience, with ongoing support from their team during and after the program. Candidates can obtain a valid reference from their mentor to support their job applications.
Currently, the program covers three financial instruments: stock, commodities, and Forex, with plans to expand to other financial instruments in the future. The program has attracted many aspiring traders, with successful candidates securing roles as institutional traders.
We Fund Traders is continuously improving its program to adapt to market changes and ensure that candidates receive relevant and valuable training.
Chloe Goodwin
We Fund Traders
+44 3332100058
chole@wefundtraders.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram