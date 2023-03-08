Vermont Hunter Education Courses Starting in March

If you or someone you know would like to go turkey hunting this spring, but they have never taken a hunter education course, this is the time to act. Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses throughout the state.

A person must pass the hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license.

“Many of these courses are held in August and September, but our volunteer instructors will be holding courses this spring to help new turkey hunters as well as anyone else who wants to take a course now,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Hunter Education Coordinator Nicole Meier. “Our volunteer instructors teach because they are passionate about hunting and want to ensure that Vermont’s safe hunting legacy continues.”

“Volunteer instructors are the backbone of the Vermont Hunter Education Program. They are vital to Vermont’s strong record of safe hunting. Hands-on and in-person learning from an experienced instructor are the best ways to become familiar with the hard-skills associated with safe hunting and firearms handling.”

Anyone of any age is permitted to take the course. The class content, exam and paper and electronic materials are written at a grade 6 reading level.

“Courses are available in basic hunter education, bowhunter education and combination hunter-bowhunter education,” said Meier. “We expect more classes to be posted in the future, so check our website frequently.”

The courses will be listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website. On the Home page, click on Hunt and then Hunter Education and Find the Right Class for You. To register for a course, go to this link: https://www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont

A Vermont hunter education card entitles you to hunt in all 50 states, as well as some international locations.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, experience level, sex, or gender identity. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available on request at no cost to the student. Please include a description of the accommodation you will need and include your contact information. Requests should be made as early as possible. Please send an e-mail to: Nicole.Meier@vermont.gov 802-828-1193 (voice), 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).