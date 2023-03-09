NACo Adds ClearForms By ClearGov To Its List Of Endorsed Products
ClearForms furthers NACo’s commitment to helping counties achieve greater efficiencies – now with licensing, permitting, and other workflows.
ClearGov sets the bar when it comes to affordable, easy-to-use software that helps counties modernize processes while increasing efficiency.”MAYNARD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association Of Counties (NACo) has added ClearForms by ClearGov to its list of endorsed products. As a result of the exclusive partnership forged with NACo in 2022, ClearGov's suite of Budget Cycle Management tools is already the preferred budgeting solution for counties. By adding ClearForms, NACo recognizes ClearGov's commitment to delivering sustainable, cost-saving, and value-added solutions to counties.
ClearForms is the newest product from ClearGov, which complements the company's award-winning, cloud-based budgeting solutions. The new tool helps counties save time and money by automating workflows, like licensing and permitting, that were traditionally managed via paper forms, PDFs, or basic online forms.
The easy-to-use platform allows counties to create any online form, whether simple or complex, in minutes. Workflow logic is added so that applications automatically route to where they need to go. The manual tasks between approvers that traditionally bog down the process are eliminated, compliance rates go up, and permits and licenses are issued up to 75% faster.
"ClearGov sets the bar when it comes to affordable, easy-to-use software that helps counties modernize processes while increasing efficiency. Their new ClearForms platform offers a best-in-class solution to automate and streamline licensing and permitting, and any other type of form-based workflow. NACo is pleased to share ClearGov's innovative solutions with its members," said Paul Terragno, Managing Director, NACo Financial Services Center.
Features of ClearForms include:
- Online Forms - Easily create custom, mobile-responsive forms with simple steps for applicants and internal users.
- Workflow Logic - Add logic workflows to automatically adjust forms and review requirements in real-time based on applicant input.
- Automatic Routing - Reviewers receive notifications instantly when a task is ready for them to review, allowing them to handle applications faster.
- Automatic Notifications - Applicants receive notifications automatically when the process moves forward to the next step, reducing the burden of emails and calls to and from staff.
- E-Signatures - Staff review and approve tasks assigned to them via their dashboards, and signatures are captured online, greatly increasing the efficiency and speed of the process.
- Payment Processing - Online payment processing makes transactions a breeze with credit card and ACH payment options available. Set up formulas to calculate fees and accept secure payments online.
- Statistical Information - Staff and the public can access a dashboard to get a bird’s-eye-view of important data regarding a county's applications that help drive decisions, see efficiency improvement over time and prepare for seasonal variation in submissions.
"We look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with NACo. Every ClearGov solution centers on our commitment to helping local governments modernize processes to better serve and improve their community, and ClearForms is just one more example of that," said Chris Bullock, ClearGov CEO & Co-founder.
ClearGov® is the leading provider of public sector technology solutions to help local organizations of every size simplify their budgeting and licensing processes. ClearGov’s Budget Cycle Management solution helps local governments modernize and streamline their entire budgeting process. Its ClearForms platform modernizes any paper or PDF-based workflow process. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 800 agencies, and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.
