GET Cities Launches "Voice in The Room" Campaign to Amplify Marginalized Voices in the Tech Industry

The campaign will feature stories of hurdles overcome, lessons learned from marginalized individuals in tech who, at times, have been the only voice in the room

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- GET (Gender Equality in Tech) Cities is announcing the launch of its newest campaign, "Voice in The Room" on International Women’s Day.The campaign will feature stories throughout the year from individuals who have been the only marginalized voice in the room — or the only voice speaking up to promote equity for marginalized people — in the tech industry. By sharing their experiences, the participants of the campaign aim to spark discussions and promote meaningful change towards a more inclusive and equitable tech space."We believe that every person's voice is valuable, and that's why we're launching the 'Voice in The Room' campaign. At GET Cities , we aim to be the voice in the room centering gender and intersectionality in the conversation, and we know the impact of sometimes being the only one. We want to point out what that’s like in a variety of ways and shine a spotlight on the unique experiences and insights of those who have been historically underestimated in the tech industry." - Dorian Spears, Director, Partnerships & StrategyThe campaign is kicking off today to invite anyone who has been the only voice in the room to share their stories, experiences, and lessons learned. By doing so, they can contribute to a multi-faceted collection of voices, showing none of us is actually the only one and inspiring others and the industry at large to create more space for more voices to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment."Changing a narrative takes more than just telling a new story. We need to examine every aspect of a belief — from the cultural archetypes that reinforce it to the lived experiences of the people we know. The Voice In The Room campaign is a first step in revising our understanding of who stands alone, what we gain when people have the courage to do so, and what we lose when too many voices are left out," added Carley Mostar, Senior Manager of Strategic Communications for GET Cities.The "Voice in The Room'' campaign will feature stories from women, trans, and nonbinary people, particularly those who are Black, Latino/a, Indigenous or people of color. The campaign is kicking off today to collect stories that will be shared on the GET Cities website, social media and other digital platforms."Voice in The Room" is part of GET Cities' broader mission to promote gender equity in the tech industry by increasing the number of women, trans, and nonbinary people who enter, thrive and lead in the tech industry.HOW TO SHARE YOUR STORYIf you've ever been the only voice in the room, we invite you to join us and share your story, experience, and lessons learned. Visit https://www.getcities.org/voiceintheroom/ to learn more and submit your story. Follow #VoiceInTheRoom to see new stories released throughout 2023.ABOUT GET CITIESGET Cities is an initiative designed to accelerate the representation and leadership of women, trans and nonbinary people in tech through the development of inclusive tech hubs across the United States, currently in Chicago, DC, and Miami. Launched in 2020, GET Cities is led by SecondMuse Foundation and Break Through Tech, in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, the investment and incubation company created by Melinda French Gates.