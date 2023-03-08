NobelBiz Partners with Cutter Consulting Group to Offer Contact Centers the Best-of-breed in Technology & Sales Training
Selling with Omni+ is a dedicated program for contact center professionals looking to improve their skills and knowledge, both in technology and sales.
We’re not just selling technology; we’re also teaching our customers how to use it best for their business!”CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NobelBiz, a leading contact center telecom and software provider, has partnered with Cutter Consulting Group to offer its customers in the contact center space premium training services, not only on the technology side but also on sales performance.
— Steve Bederman, President of NobelBiz
This new partnership will allow contact centers to drive more business by implementing top-of-the-line technology and using it to its maximum potential for their specific business needs.
Selling with Omni+ consists of a series of training sessions specifically built by Jason Cutter, founder of Cutter Consulting Group, to help contact center teams:
- understand the ways an omnichannel strategy can be effective
- where it can do more harm than good
- how to use a multiple contact offering and approach with leads and customers
- how to drive more sales and revenue in current and future markets.
In announcing this partnership, Steve Bederman, president of Nobelbiz, says:
“We care about our customers’ businesses, so our goal is to help them leverage both technology and people. With Jason Cutter joining us, they will maximize their resources – tools, processes, systems, people – with direct, immediate, and measurable results in their sales. ”
For more information, visit the NobelBiz & Cutter Consulting Group Partnership Page.
About NobelBiz
NobelBiz is a world-class Telecom and CCaaS company with over 20 years of experience delivering complete solutions for contact centers across the globe with two main products. The NobelBiz Voice Carrier Network is the only network built from the ground up to accommodate and encourage contact-center-specific traffic. The NobelBiz Omni+ cloud contact center software features a unique blend of capabilities, from Omnichannel and Impressive API integrations to simple cross-channel campaign setup and remote work, and so on.
About Jason Cutter & Cutter Consulting Group
Cutter Consulting Group is a sales operations-focused advisory, consulting, and training firm founded by Author, Speaker, Sales Coach, and host of the Authentic Persuasion Show, Jason Cutter. Jason is a friend of the Contact Center world and a mindset and scalability expert, bringing a professional approach with top-of-the-line sales training & consulting services.
