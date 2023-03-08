RE/MAX NOVA Celebrates 40 Years of Passion Driven Success

RE/MAX NOVA owners with founder Ron Hollett

HALIFAX, NS, CANADA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RE/MAX NOVA, one of the most successful brokerages in Atlantic Canada, is proud to celebrate 40 years of providing exceptional real estate services to the community. Founded by Ron Hollett, Clare Dent and Stan Smith in 1983, RE/MAX NOVA quickly became a trusted name in real estate, known for its knowledgeable and passionate agents.

Ron Hollett, the company's first owner, attributes the success of RE/MAX NOVA to his passion for real estate and his belief that "You don't build a business, you build people, then people build the business." His extensive training at RE/MAX International, along with his commitment to his agents' success, made him a respected leader in the industry.

The company has since changed hands and in 2020 was purchased by Craig Snow, Nassim Klayme and Ryan Hartlen. Under their leadership, RE/MAX NOVA has experienced record-breaking growth, and the team is already on track for another great year. One of their first endeavours, the new owners invested in a commercial building to be the home and flagship for their agents in Dartmouth on Akerley Blvd, and more recently purchased the Bedford Farmers Market building to serve as their new Halifax office. These investments are just a taste of the growth and expansion planned for the future.

RE/MAX NOVA has offices throughout HRM and surrounding areas, including Sackville Drive, Windsor/Hants County, and their newest location in Bedford. The company is proud of its culture and values, and is committed to continued staff and agent development in a warm and friendly environment. Craig, Nas and Ryan have big plans for RE/MAX NOVA, with a focus on expanding the business in the near future. As the company celebrates its 40th anniversary, it remains dedicated to its core values of passion, hard work, and providing exceptional service to its clients.

About RE/MAX NOVA

RE/MAX NOVA is one of the most successful brokerages in Atlantic Canada, providing exceptional real estate services to the community for 40 years. With offices throughout HRM and surrounding areas, the company is committed to continued growth and expansion while maintaining its focus on staff and agent development in a warm and friendly environment. You can learn more about RE/MAX NOVA by visiting remaxnova.com.