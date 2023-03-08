The Importance and Benefits of Tire Recycling Market Estimated to Reach $7.32 Billion by 2031

The tire recycling market is estimated to reach $7.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tire recycling is a process of converting old and scrap tires in to useful products, such as fuel, rubber mulch, floorings and others. Commonly observed processes of tire recycling include pyrolysis and shredding. Among these, the shredding segment accounted for the largest tire recycling market share in 2021, owing to the high demand for fuel from manufacturing industry. The market is further segmented on the basis of products derived from tire recycling, which include crumb rubber, tire derived fuels, and others. Among which, tire-derived fuel registered a high market share in 2021, in terms of revenue. The market is mainly driven by rise in demand for automobiles by commercial and non-commercial users. However, problems with storage of scrap tires constraints the tire recycling market growth.

In addition, the Tire recycling Market report outlines upstream raw materials, marketing channels, downstream customer surveys, and industry development trends that provide vital information about manufacturing equipment suppliers, major distributors, raw materials suppliers, and major customers.

The Tire recycling Market report offers an in-depth study of the market on the basis of various prime parameters including sales, sales analysis, market size, and major driving factors. The study includes Porter’s five forces model, financial analysis, portfolio analysis, and business overview of services and products.

Major market players include in this report:

APChemi, Big Atom Limited, Bridgestone Corporation, Champlin Tire Recycling, Continental AG, Emanuel Tire Co., Entech Inc., Genan Holding A/S, Green buddies, Green Distillation Technologies Corporation LTD, L&S Tire Co., Lakin General, Liberty Tire Services LLC, Michelin, Pyrum Innovations AG, Tire Disposal & Recycling Inc., Wastefront

In addition, the report offers a SWOT analysis including information regarding driving and restraining factors of the market growth.

The Tire recycling Market report offers a comprehensive study of the dynamic factors including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The drivers and opportunities aid to understand the rapidly changing industry trends and their impact on the growth of the market. In addition, the restraints and challenges help understand profitable market investments. The report includes quantitative and qualitative analyses of the market.

Covid-19 scenario:

The global Tire recycling report includes an in-depth analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market. Moreover, it helps the frontrunners in the industry to devise new strategies to gain a competitive edge over other companies and how to deal with sudden changes in value and supply chain without compromising the credibility of the business.

The report provides a study of the past and current market trends and evaluates the future opportunities. The Tire recycling market study focuses on the market trends and upcoming opportunities that help understand the driving factors of the market. In addition, the report offers granular, robust, and qualitative data.

The report includes a brief summary of the market along with a SWOT analysis of the major market players and their financial analysis. The report covers a business overview and portfolio analysis of services that major companies offer. The study analyzes the recent market developments such as expansion, joint ventures, and product launches. Moreover, the study aids new business entrants and stakeholders to understand the long-term profitability of the market.

The study of the market players covers the company overview, price analysis, and value chain, along with portfolio analysis of services and products. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the market.

