Ukraine Support Task Force reports successful delivery from Czech gas distributor to Ukraine

This February, GasNet, the largest gas distributor in the Czech Republic, and the Czech authorities delivered seven vehicles and special gas equipment from GasNet’s inventory to Ukraine. The shipment was the first donation from an EU gas distributor to its counterpart in Ukraine.

The Energy Community Secretariat’s Ukraine Support Task Force (UTSF) assisted in this delivery. The USTF cooperates closely with the European Commission and particularly the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC), the coordinator of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

“We want to help the people of Ukraine. That is why, as gasmen, we decided to provide technological aid to our Ukrainian colleagues to help Ukraine repair its damaged energy infrastructure,” said Petr Koutný, GasNet’s Network Operations Director. He added that support for Ukraine by the company and its employees ranged from financial assistance through a humanitarian organisation to helping build a hostel for refugees in Prague.

