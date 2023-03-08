In Good Company Releases women-led lineup of dishes from Southern CA top chefs and restaurants for Womens History Month
In Good Company, an innovative food company in Southern California, delivers meals from the hottest, local chefs in town to your doorstep.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED SATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Good Company, the innovative food company in Los Angeles bringing meals from the hottest, local chefs in town to your doorstep, has announced a first-of-its kind partnership with RE:Her, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering female chefs and restaurant owners. This partnership coincides with the RE:Her LA’s 10 Day Food Festival, which celebrates the contributions of women in the food industry, and National Women’s History Month.
As part of the partnership, In Good Company is hosting a month-long menu take-over featuring 10 exclusive meals by top award-winning, female chefs and women-owned restaurants from across Southern California. By utilizing the company’s unique blast freezing techniques, they can provide foodies from across the region the ability to try dishes from famous restaurants at home and at their convenience. This limited line-up will be on sale beginning March 6 in San Diego and Los Angeles and will be available until sold out.
"We are thrilled to partner with RE:Her and support the incredible women in the food industry," said Ashleigh Ferran, CEO of In Good Company. "Our partnership is another proof point on how we can rapidly design gourmet meals and bring them directly to our customer’s homes, giving people a way to eat great while supporting local. As a female-founded business ourselves, we are excited to support other women at every step of our journey!”
The 10 exclusive meals have been created by top award-winning women chefs and women-owned restaurants, including LA-based Chopped Champion Chef Kat Turner, 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient Pine & Crane, and the widely acclaimed Hotville Chicken. Also featured are Tracy Borkum of the Urban Kitchen Group, Nolita Hall, and Azúcar in San Diego, Starseed Kitchen in Orange County, and Rossoblu, Guelaguetza and Citizen Cake in LA. Each meal represents the unique perspective and culinary expertise of its creator, and highlights the incredible talent of women in the food industry.
"From day one, In Good Company has offered a progressive way for independent restaurants to tap into the at-home dining market. At a time when local restaurants continue to struggle, this collaboration has offered a unique way to engage food lovers across Southern California to support amazing women-led restaurants in our community,” said Mary Sue Milliken, co-founder of RE:Her. “Regarding Her is thrilled to work with In Good Company to curate exclusive meals that showcase the incredible diversity and creativity of women in food. We hope that these meals will inspire customers to support the women behind the food they love." The partnership between In Good Company and RE:Her is an exciting step forward in the movement towards a more inclusive food industry. It is a testament to the power of collaboration and the strength of community.
The full line-up of meals can be purchased online at www.eatigc.com/shop. Delivery is available
for customers across San Diego and Los Angeles metro areas.
