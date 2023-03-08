The world’s largest aviation MRO event, Aviation Week Network’s MRO Americas, is happening in Atlanta, April 18-20
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian will deliver Keynote Address
For nearly 30 years, MRO Americas has attracted the largest and most influential group in the aviation MRO arena, and we are excited to return to Atlanta with an impressive speaker line up.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aviation MRO community will gather for the world’s largest industry event, Aviation Week Network's 28th Annual MRO Americas (#MROAM), April 18-20 in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will be co-located with the Military Aviation Logistics & Maintenance Symposium, April 19-20, (#MALMS). Both events will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Hall B.
— Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President for Events, Aviation Week Network
The conference will feature high-level speakers offering the industry insights, including Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, as well as executives with United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Endeavor Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, Mesa Airlines, Horizon Air, and more. See here for the agenda.
The conference theme is “Evolving the New Normal,” focused on creating adaptability and taking strategic action. Timely topics include:
• Airlines in Action
• Supply Chain Super Session
• Coping with Inflation
• Regional Airline Panel
• Mergers & Acquisitions in MRO
• Workforce, NextGen Airspace, and Infrastructure Planning
• Digital Security & Cybersecurity
• MRO and Aviation Workforce Outlook
• Leveraging Efficiency to Survive and Thrive
• The China Conundrum
The event includes a sold-out exhibition floor with more than 850 solution providers and an expected 15,000 registered attendees. The exhibition floor will feature engaging content including sessions, case histories and product briefings covering the hottest topics and industry trends at the Go Live! Theater.
“For nearly 30 years, MRO Americas has attracted the largest and most influential group in the aviation MRO arena, and we are excited to return to Atlanta with an impressive speaker line up and sold-out exhibition hall,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “MRO Americas plays an integral role in our customers’ business operations and is the place to be for making deals, gaining insight, and networking with peers, customers, and prospective customers.”
The exhibition hall hours are Tuesday, April 18, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. See here for a full list of exhibitors. To register for MRO Americas see here.
MRO Americas is supported by our sponsors. The Diamond Sponsor is Delta TechOps. Platinum Sponsors are Airbus, Chromalloy, GE Aerospace, HAECO, HEICO, Lufthansa Technik, MTU, Pratt & Whitney, Spirit Aerosystems, Standard Aero, and Triumph.
See here for a full list of sponsors.
