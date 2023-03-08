Open Air Holiday Specialists Campsited Launch New ‘Work from Anywhere’ Initiative

Campsited founder Finan O'Donoghue Outdoor holiday specialists Campsited expand their offering

Popular holiday marketplace now offers an "Open Air Work From Anywhere" programme for firms to let employees work from their accommodations for 1-12 weeks.

By focusing on flexible working, we extend the wonderful open-air experience to people who want to get out of the house or city and closer to nature.” — Finan O’Donoghue

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialist outdoor accommodation and travel marketplace, Campsited.com has launched an "Open Air Work From Anywhere" programme for companies looking to offer their employees one to twelve weeks of remote work in one of Campsited's outdoor properties across several countries.

The programme includes Wi-Fi, e-sim mobile data packages, and properties with suitable amenities for work and living. The first-of-its-kind initiative aims to improve employee health, happiness, and motivation, and attract and retain employees through flexible working arrangements.

Zevas, an outsourced call centre service provider, is one of the first companies to adopt the program. Employees can choose from properties in France, Italy, and Spain, with more locations in the US and South Africa to come.

Finan O’Donoghue, Founder & CEO of Campsited, commented: “The Open-Air Work From Anywhere’ programme is something we are all very proud of at Campsited. By focusing on flexible working, we extend the wonderful open-air experience to people who want to get out of the house or city and closer to nature. Not to mention the well-documented health and well-being benefits that time closer to nature offers to companies for their employees."

“We are working with global thought leader and academic in remote work, Rowena Hennigan, to help us further develop our Open-Air Work from Anywhere programme to benefit all of our community, be it individuals, groups of employees or families. We are all very excited by it!

“The added benefit for our established network of more than 270,000 accommodation sites is a boost in demand outside of peak season", says John O’Sullivan, COO of Zevas, adding: “2 years ago, we were compelled by global circumstances to quickly move our workforce to remote working. As a multilingual global contact centre we have employees from many European countries who are now dispersed across Ireland, the UK and a number of European continental countries.

“We have tried many engagement efforts with our workforce to promote health and wellbeing. The Campsited ‘Open Air Work from Anywhere’ programme gives us a significant opportunity to positively benefit employees with an exciting and affordable way to work, travel and undertake new experiences simultaneously.”

Employees can choose to work from a variety of countries, including France, Italy, and Spain. In France, employees have the option of staying in a mobile home close to the seaside Saint Cyprien, near the Spanish border. If Italy is calling, employees can stay in a chic chalet or lodge whilst Camping dei Fiori, the perfect location for exploring the jewels of the Italian Riviera.

Employees can stay in the Catalonia region of Spain just a few kilometres from the sandy beaches of the Costa Dorada. Campsited will shortly extend the programme adding properties in both the US and South Africa.

About Campsited:

Campsited helps holidaymakers and working professionals to book thousands of open-air breaks every year, across many countries. As well as accommodation, you can also book holiday activities, rent a car, hire a campervan, book ferry crossings and travel insurance as part of the full array of tertiary open-air holiday services.

Through a commitment to make it easier for people to access great holiday experiences, the firm's mission is to spread the joy that comes with time spent in the open air, with loved ones and now, even while you work remotely from the comfort of a high-quality open air accommodation of your choice.

To learn more about Campsited, please visit https://www.campsited.com/en/about-us/