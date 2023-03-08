THE INCENDIARY PICASSO : A TROUBLING NEW MEMOIR

From sexual violations on a prepubescent girl to serial lying over the meaning of dozens of autobiographical (secretly coded) paintings now finally deciphered.

“You must not always believe what I say” Picasso once told journalist Hélène Parmelin; “questions tempt you to tell lies, especially when there is no answer.”

Combining a “me too” story with the results of a fifteen-year probe into Picasso’s art (“I paint the way others write their autobiographies...”) and the artist’s manic use of secret codes and double meaning signs for alluding to what words would never dare disclose, a new book, Picasso and Marie-Thérèse Walter: The Censored story (Tellwell Publishing, July 1922) is interestingly not just about Picasso’s obscene relationship with a young girl whom he falsely claimed to have met in 1927 when she was nearing eighteen.

Though the book tries to resuscitate the true narrative for the early years of Picasso’s famous model, it was also written with an eye for the chronicles of modern art History and where Picasso expertise will have some serious reckoning to do here. For according to Marc Poissant, the author of the new memoir, Picasso, over a period of some three decades (roughly 1910 to 1940) and unbeknownst to the experts, misled everyone by secretly coding a staggering number of artworks with all sorts of information pertaining to Marie-Thérèse’s censored story, convinced was Picasso, and rightfully so in hindsight, that he could not be effectively deciphered by his exegetes.

However, this optimistic poise was discounting the author’s discovery of a secretly coded lost-and-found Marie-Thérèse portrait drawing which had a key piece of information on it (the name EVA), a name capable of opening the main gateway leading into the rest of Picasso’s coded artworks (dozens of them) bearing on Marie-Thérèse’s true story. Amazingly, the man who did so much to try and erase the early years of his famous model was also the one who gave us the true story!

Among these jewels of modern art which Picasso coded are world-known masterpieces like Guernica (1937), The Three Dancers (1925), Girl Before a Mirror (1932), Portrait of a Young Girl (1914) and a host of other celebrated paintings. Briefly, what we learn through the new deciphering is how Picasso actually knew Marie-Thérèse right from the crib, the idea, too, that this young girl was never really the illegitimate daughter of Émilie Walter as we were told repeatedly given the cover-up. Instead, what Picasso ‘says’ time and time again and for which the evidence in the memoir is rather unequivocal, is the fact that Marie-Thérèse was more truly a Jewish girl, the secret child of Eva Gouel, Picasso’s ex live-in mistress who died prematurely from breast cancer at age thirty in 1915 (Picasso not the father, whose name is also given in the book).

When Eva passed away, Marie-Thérèse was only six years old and living in foster care (the Walter family) practically from birth. She would live to be sixty-eight, which is until she was found hanged in her home’s garage one day in October 1977 after years of solitary seclusion. Picasso’s “sleeping blond muse” as she became better known after the artist first showed some canvases of her in a 1932 retrospective, she had spent her entire life under the mask of false representation in order to protect the reputation of the great art genius.

It appears, then, that the art world has been cheated of some crucial information on 20th century’s most celebrated painter, but especially for the fact that there exist today a multitude of masterpieces which hang proudly in some of the world’s most prestigious museums but which have been totally misread by Picasso’s exegetes according to the author of this book. Naturally, Picasso’s heirs know all about Marie-Thérèse’s true story, but so does the Picasso Intelligentsia (museum officials, art historians and exegetes having championed Picasso’s revolutionary work) after they were all informed by way of a highly detailed study (The Picasso Codes: an Overview of a Master Hoax, 123 illustrations) published by the same author now more than a decade ago. The experts’ response to the study? Video et taceo, see and remain silent. Hopefully, it will now be up to the press media to review this book and carry into the public sphere what the experts have so far shied away from.

