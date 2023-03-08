Exemplifi has been awarded a contract to modernize the website of the San Joaquin Rail Commission (SJRRC)
Given our experience in building and redesigning websites for the transportation sector and our status as a California registered SMB, we were confident in our ability to meet the SJRRC's objectives.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi has been chosen as the preferred service provider for the redesign of the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission's (SJRRC) website. The SJRRC is dedicated to enhancing commuter and intercity passenger rail services, as well as shuttle and Thruway Bus connections, throughout the San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area, Sacramento, and surrounding areas.
— Vinod Pabba
After undergoing a rigorous and lengthy screening process that lasted over six months, Exemplifi emerged as the top choice among several leading firms for the redesign of the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission's website. Exemplifi has earned the 2022 Web Excellence Award in the transportation category for their outstanding work in providing extensive services to multiple companies and organizations in the transportation industry.
Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi, stated, "Given our experience in building and redesigning websites for the transportation sector and our status as a California registered SMB, we were confident in our ability to meet the SJRRC's objectives." He added that it is uncommon to find a company that possesses both the technical skills and domain expertise to meet the needs of the Bay Area region, and they are thrilled that the SJRRC authorities deemed them a perfect fit.
"We aimed to enhance the website's user experience and therefore introduced various user-centric features, such as travel planning, schedules, map views, alerts, and event updates," he explained. "Our goal is to meet the county's requirement for a reliable partner in creating secure, visually attractive, and user-friendly websites, and we are confident that we can achieve that."
About Exemplifi
Exemplifi builds enterprise websites that deliver on the client’s business and marketing objectives with the highest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized, secure, and multilingual. Our sites do that well. We are experts in industry-leading digital experience platforms. Extraordinarily adept with powerful content management products, our teams emphasize robust website engineering standards, DevOps, and WebOps practices that result in increased uptime, security, SEO quality, performance, and compliance with accessibility standards.
Ashwin Thapliyal
Exemplifi
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn