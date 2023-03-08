Esports powerhouse changes its name to STRYDA, and launches a new global brand
We are happy and confident to say that STRYDA is the place to be for gamers across the globe. STRYDA will challenge the perception that esports is only for professionals but for all gamers”STOCKHOLM, SVERIGE, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G-Loot, one of the most prominent companies within esports and gaming, is changing its name to STRYDA. With it comes an entirely new and polished brand with a newly developed logo and visual identity.
— Johan Persson, CEO at STRYDA
Since the company was founded in 2015, STRYDA has demolished traditional competing methods in the gaming industry and built a unique platform that offers new and innovative ways of competing, collecting data, and progressing in some of the world's biggest game titles. With the new visual identity, STRYDA has also embraced a new tagline: “Every Round Counts”. That aims to reflect STRYDAs mission to deliver a complete and holistic gaming experience for users worldwide. The new brand identity is a way for STRYDA to cement their position in the market. To stay relevant for millions of gamers and professional players that rely on their revolutionary platform.
“The new name STRYDA and its associated brand identity is the next chapter of our journey, with the mission to become the world's premiere gaming platform and revolutionise the gaming industry. As experts in creating unique user experiences, we are happy and confident to say that STRYDA is the place to be for gamers across the globe. STRYDA will challenge the perception that esports is only for professionals, but for all gamers”, Johan Persson, CEO at STRYDA.
The new brand identity includes a new logo, colours, and website. The emblem incorporates two parts of the letter “S”, united. Together they form what can be interpreted as a crosshair. The new colours are meant to invoke a feeling of maturity, inclusion and confidence.
“I’m very proud and excited to be able to present STRYDA to the world finally. I believe we have seized the opportunity to identify STRYDAs potential and optimised the brand's key assets to ensure that every aspect of the design vision and brand experience relates to the core of our business. In essence, reflecting our disruptive attitude and mission to change and sculpt the gaming scene for the better.” Juha Silventoinen, VP of Design at STRYDA.
The company has had 4.7 million registered users since its inception.
STRYDAs new brand identity now emanates throughout the whole company and product. STRYDA.gg will be launched in March.
Carolina Gahn
GAHN FISHING PR
+46 73 785 46 32
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram