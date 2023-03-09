SHADES OF DAY - NEW DIRECTOR’S CUT 2022 Now Available on Prime Video

Between Dreams and Reality there's a Bridge called Love Based on one of the greatest love stories ever written Now or Never!

March 9, 2023: Multi-award-winning "Shades of Day- New Director’s Cut 2022" is now available on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct in the US, UK and Germany

Crisply shot, the film has a gritty quality that captures the struggling underside of L.A. In some ways it is Director Sumin’s hymn to Los Angeles” — Wade Majors, film critic - ENTERTAINMENT TODAY

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-award-winning feature film "Shades of Day- New Director’s Cut 2022" is now available on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct in the US, UK, Germany.

"Shades of Day" is a suspenseful Hollywood fable based on Fyodor Dostoyevsky's classic novella "White Nights"(considered one of the greatest love stories ever written), but here transferred to modern day Los Angeles. The film crosses and re-crosses the thin line that separates tragedy from comedy. It introduces us to the enchanting Linda, whose life is centered around a planned reunion with her former lover Paul. Her plans change in remarkable ways as she encounters an extraordinary cast of characters, including a new lover and a movie producer who is pursued by the Mafia.

"Crisply shot, the film has a gritty quality that captures the struggling underside of L.A. In some ways it is Director Sumin’s hymn to Los Angeles.”

Wade Majors, film critic - ENTERTAINMENT TODAY

"The film has a magical look... Quite an achievement!"

Jonathan Dana, producer, former Director of Acquisition and Development for Samuel Goldwyn Company.

For press kit & more information about Shades of Day- New Director’s Cut 2022, go to www.shadesofday.com

Contact:

VMP Films - US

www.vmpfilms.com

vmpfilms@hotmail.com

Shades of Day - Trailer