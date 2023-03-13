Global e-dentity eliminates $840B Glucose testing market by integrating testing into the smartwatch using chemosensory
Global e-dentity eliminates the $840B Glucose testing market by integrating testing into the smartwatch using chemosensoryWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global e-dentity, a leader in innovative health biometrics technology, has announced a groundbreaking advancement in glucose level detection.
The company has leveraged its patented chemosensory technology (US11277405B2) to create a non-invasive method for measuring blood sugar levels, building the sensors into popular smartwatches such as the Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch. With this new technology, glucose levels can now be monitored through a wearable device like a watch, offering wearers greater independence and lifestyle control, thus eliminating painful and inconvenient daily blood tests.
The company has announced that it will now seek FDA emergency approval to bring this technology to market as soon as possible.
Global e-dentity's chemosensory technology uses sensors that detect changes in the levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) present and emmitted by the wearer's body. The blood inside the body is also an important source of body odors because some metabolically produced VOCs are secreted into the blood and eventually emitted to the external environment via skin and/or sweat. By analyzing these VOCs with Global e-dentity’s Machine Learning AI, the technology can accurately determine the patient's glucose levels in real-time, without requiring any blood samples.
"We are thrilled to have developed this technology, our team has worked hard on this the last two years to define the healthy baseline, and create the Algorithm that can detect the delta between healthy glucose levels and raised glucose levels, this team is committed to making it available to users as soon as possible. The team has started working on its next goal, Lactic Acid detection using the same new sensor arrays" said Dr. Robert Adams, CEO of Global e-dentity.
"With FDA emergency approval, we can help people manage their diabetes more effectively, without the need for costly, inconvenient, and expensive tests."
With the sensors integrated into popular smartwatches such as the Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch, users can now monitor their glucose levels discreetly and effortlessly. The smartwatch app can alert users to any changes in their glucose levels, helping them manage their diabetes more effectively.
This breakthrough comes at a time when diabetes is becoming a growing concern worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 463 million adults were living with diabetes in 2019. With this new technology, users can easily and painlessly monitor their glucose levels using advanced AI technology, leading to better management of their condition.
Global e-dentity's patented chemosensory biometrics technology is set to disrupt the healthcare industry and improve the lives of millions of people worldwide. The company is committed to working closely with regulatory bodies and healthcare providers & manufacture’s to bring this technology to market as quickly and safely as possible. The app will be available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, pending the FDA emergency approval.
Global e·dentity™ Inc. is registered as a corporation in Delaware and a leading provider of multi-factor biometrics, digital identity solutions, and now health biometrics. For more information, visit www.globaledentity.com. Global e·dentity™ and product(s) are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Global e·dentity™ Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. For more information, press only: Sophia Miller: somiller@globaledentity.com
