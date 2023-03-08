KI-flex, the new platform dimension for eCommerce from Swiss-based Aimondo AG is about to be launched on the market for manufacturers and retailers

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-flex from Aimondo: New platform for eCommerce assortment and business planning

Aimondo AG, a pioneer in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the creation of advanced algorithms in eCommerce, has announced the imminent release of AI-flex, a powerful functional platform for manufacturers and retailers.

On it, the already automated price optimisations for online retail and industry will be linked with freely definable data. As a result, product planning and simulations are generated from mass data and their analysis. As a "prediction machine", AI-flex reliably produces forecasts for sales expectations, price elasticity and profitability alternatives.

With this powerful technology, manufacturers and retailers of consumer goods can immediately gain decisive market advantages. Aimondo customers can influence how their individual pricing policy will play out. The huge amount of data available, which is growing daily, is the basis. Customer parameters and the inclusion of external data sources become control elements for optimisation.

The new AI-flex platform enables an unprecedented lead over competitors. Additional information processed in the new platform can change decisions for individual products or entire assortments. This is because now many success-determining data inside and outside a company's environment are additionally included and used to calculate an optimal competitive position.

AI-flex's software engineers and architects know that the inclusion of additional parameters makes it possible to model unique selling propositions versus competitors. While at the same time preventing undesirable side effects.

Algorithms developed specifically for this purpose are the keys that increase the achievable degree of perfection with each bid decision. A perfection of the achieved level of maturity is already noticeable in many areas, it will play a decisive role in the ever increasing online trade. The result: AI-flex creates competitive advantages for otherwise identical or comparable products.

Heinrich Mueller, CEO of Aimondo AG, is certain how the new modules will pay off: "The success of our customers is our instrument to make Aimondo bigger, more significant internationally and, above all, more valuable. This gives strength for further expansion and rewards our early investors equally."